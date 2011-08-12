Sienna Miller & Dianna Agron Both Dye Their Hair Pink!

The candy-colored hair trend that’s sweeping Hollywood and the fashion world is showing no sign of slowing down — from Lauren Conrad to Kate Bosworth to Katy Perry, girls are going gaga over this vibrant style. The newest celebrity ladies to dip into the bright dye trend are Glee‘s Dianna Agron and style icon Sienna Miller, who both debuted new pink ‘dos this week. Dianna’s is a hot shade that I’d like to call “highlighter pink,” and her borderline neon look is definitely a loud statement. Sienna’s on the other hand is much more subdued, and the rosy shade dip-dyed into her blonde waves is subtle, yet so perfect on her. Sienna has been known to start a trend or two in her day, so we’re sure that once this photo makes the rounds on the style blogs, girls all over the world will be DIY-ing this in no time.

Whose newly pink hair do you like best?