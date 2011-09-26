The Secrets Beneath the Mile-High Hair of TV’s “Pan Am”

We’ve told you about our recent love affair with hot rollers, and apparently we aren’t the only ones that share in the mini-obsession. Chris Clark, hair department head for the new TV series Pan Am, told the LA Times that hot rollers have a guest-starring role behind-the-scenes of this new ABC drama.

“There are about a dozen sets of hot rollers at any given time that are blaring in the trailer,” he said. “There are curling irons and flat irons, but it’s mainly our hot rollers, which are our best friends.”

But a lot more goes into to these backcombed locks than a bunch of rollers.”They had rules and regulations for Pan Am in their uniforms. There could be no updos in uniform. The hair had to be short, and it had to be immaculate. And there had to be no roots. There couldn’t be any hair ornamentation. It was all very clean, precise beauty. At the time, these women were icons of beauty, so Pan Am was very precise about how they looked,” he explains.

Clark said the first step is to collaborate closely with the all the department heads to come up with the entire look. Although he hasn’t used wigs yet, there are a few vintage 60s hair pieces that they incorporate into some of the looks. And even though he values the slew of ’60s magazines the show uses for inspiration, the most important thing on set is his can of hairspray.

“When I’m on set, there’s a can of hair spray in my hand or about 4 inches away from me at all times.”