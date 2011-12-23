The Secret Behind Kate Middleton’s Hair is Finally Out

Kate Middleton’s locks are so famous these days that they even have their own name – the Chelsea Blow Dry.

Named afterChelsea-based hairdresser Richard Ward, this polished hairstyle has been the envy of every girl since Prince William announced his engagement to the lovely Brit. At the same time royal blue dresses were selling out everywhere, hot rollers suddenly started to find a permanent residence on our bathroom counters.

Luckily for us, the Daily Mail finally got the full rundown on Kate’s hair. From cuts to color to technique, Ward spilled every detail about Kate’s hair – roots to ends.

Ward says the key to this look is long layers, but unless your hair is to your shoulder blade you may have to wait a few months before you can achieve this exact look at home.

As for the color, Ward recommends using anorganic vegetable color to give gloss and shine which will gradually fade over time. “At the salon we use L’Oreal Symbio and Fuente Organic color,” he said.

The most important aspect of the look would have to be those volumous curls, but Ward warns that they don’t happen in an instant. A Kate Middleton blowdry takes about 45 minutes.

Read the full article to get step-by-step instructions from Ward himself!