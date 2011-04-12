Scream 4 Beauties: Who Killed It On The Red Carpet

At the premiere of Scream 4 in L.A. last night yes, there is a 4th installment of the Scream saga the entire cast walked the red carpet showing off not only their pretty spring frocks, but also some very cute beauty trends. We say entire cast because it was a seemingly never-ending star-studded line up.

Not only is Courtney Cox back to star as Sidney Prescott again, but she’s joined by a hell of a lot of newcomers (Emma Roberts, Lucy Hale and Shenae Grimes to name a few). Most of the ladies walked the red carpet with loose and casual hairstyles, and pops of spring makeup. Above are our favorites from the premiere.