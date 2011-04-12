StyleCaster
Share

Scream 4 Beauties: Who Killed It On The Red Carpet

What's hot
StyleCaster

Scream 4 Beauties: Who Killed It On The Red Carpet

Rachel Adler
by
Scream 4 Beauties: Who Killed It On The Red Carpet
5 Start slideshow

122216 13026148242 Scream 4 Beauties: Who Killed It On The Red Carpet

At the premiere of Scream 4 in L.A. last night yes, there is a 4th installment of the Scream saga the entire cast walked the red carpet showing off not only their pretty spring frocks, but also some very cute beauty trends. We say entire cast because it was a seemingly never-ending star-studded line up.

Not only is Courtney Cox back to star as Sidney Prescott again, but she’s joined by a hell of a lot of newcomers (Emma Roberts, Lucy Hale and Shenae Grimes to name a few). Most of the ladies walked the red carpet with loose and casual hairstyles, and pops of spring makeup. Above are our favorites from the premiere.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 5

Allison Brie's soft side swept curls were the perfect compliment to her soft pink lips - oh the innocence!

Hayden's pale pink glossy lips and thick lashes play off her bleached blonde volumized updo.

This is the perfect blown out bob  save this image and take to your hairstylist, asap. Just the right amount of volume and windswept style.

Lucy's bright pink lip dresses up her all black outfit, and she kept the look young by keeping the eyes neutral. Note the pink nails too!

Shenae has been sporting some face art as of late, and it's growing on us. She ties the look together with a nude lip and neutral smoky eye.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Learn How To Wear Bright Blush

Learn How To Wear Bright Blush
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share