Scarlett Johansson Dyes Her Hair Red – Is Three A Crowd?

Scarlett Johansson was spotted at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night with a new shade of red hair, switching up her blone strands and joining Blake Lively and Drew Barrymore as a fair skinned redhead.

The actress arrived with her brother as a date (Sean Penn was there, but they didn’t come together) and wore a pale blue dress very similar to the shade that Lively wore the night she debuted her new hair hue. Johansson’s pale pink lip and silver shadow on her lids complimented the new shade quite nicely, but we think that a lighter hair color works better for the pale-skinned beaute.

What say you?