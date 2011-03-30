Sara Ramirez & Carla Gugino Beauty Battle: Curly Updos

Celebrites are often making event appearances night after night, and although it sounds like fun and games we know some work goes into their hair and makeup and always coming up with a creative look.

The other night, Sara Ramirez walked the red carpet for the broadway opening night of “How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying”, with a severe side part and retro-inspired curls. Her subtle makeup and pale pink lip complemented the shall we say “lively” updo.

Carla Gugino also added curls to her updo, walking the carpet for the premiere of “Sucker Punch”, with a tousled look. Her style had plenty of volume, with curls hanging down in the back to have a more relaxed feel, with a punch of a coral lip.

We’re loving Carla’s laid back approach, and think Sara’s is a bit much with her ruffled dress sleeve. What say you?

Photo L to R: Sara Ramirez, Joe Corrigan, Getty Images/ Carla Gugino, Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images