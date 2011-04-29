The Royal Wedding Guests Were Hot Too, We Pick Our 5 Faves

Kate, er Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wasn’t the only one looking stunning for her big day the guests came out in full Royal Wedding attire, with hats and fascinators everywhere you turned. From Elton John’s purple tie and yellow vest, to David Beckham’s slicked back hair, we were pretty impressed.

See Also: Royal Wedding Beauty Inspiration for Kate

But of course, it was the ladies beauty looks who got us talking (it isn’t easy to pull off sleek hair with a huge hat!) so we’ve rounded up our top five favorites above.