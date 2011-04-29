The Royal Wedding Guests Were Hot Too, We Pick Our 5 Faves

Kate, er Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wasn’t the only one looking stunning for her big day the guests came out in full Royal Wedding attire, with hats and fascinators everywhere you turned. From Elton John’s purple tie and yellow vest, to David Beckham’s slicked back hair, we were pretty impressed.
But of course, it was the ladies beauty looks who got us talking (it isn’t easy to pull off sleek hair with a huge hat!) so we’ve rounded up our top five favorites above.
There are certainly some good genes in the Middleton family, as Pippa wowed us all with her amazing figure (or made the entire world jealous). But aside from that, the younger Middleton sister may have been a bit too tan, but made up for it with a gorgeous half-up style done by a stylist at Richard Ward salon, and topped off with ivy and lily of the valley to match Kate's bouqet.
First of all, how cute is this picture? Secondly, Victoria may be preggers, but she still looks oh-so-chic with a sleek ponytail, dark liner and a nude lip.
Sweden's Princess Victoria was definitely on trend with a side bun (such a smart way to style your hair under a huge hat) and a pale lip. Loved the look!
Charlene Wittstock, wife of Prince Albert also chose a chic chignon but completed the look with a dark smoky eye and glossy pink lip.
Carole Middleton showed us where her girls' get their good looks and composure with her dark-rimmed eyes and sleek blowout.