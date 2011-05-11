Rihanna’s ‘Man Down’ Cover Released, Sexy As Ever

Since we are already thinking music today with the talk of Gaga’s V cover, it wasn’t too much of a surprise that Rihanna revealed her Man Down single cover via her Twitter account this morning too. Those girls just have to top each other, don’t they!

Ri Ri’s latest single shows her looking stylish and seductive in a black and white cover so no shocking red hair shots here. Her hair is styled in loose curls (rather than a long braid, we’re liking this look more), and she’s peering down through her shades with some rather long, black lashes.

The nails are also something to take note of – a clean, white, almond shape nail appeals to the eye, and she’s either blowing a kiss, or oddly pretending to smoke the rose she’s holding in this image.

Whatever the case may be, she looks as hot as ever, and we’re pretty sure she won’t be banned in Kuwait for this one.