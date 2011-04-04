Rihanna Vs. Carrie Underwood: Who Does Colored Hair Best?

Last night at the Academy of Country Music Awards, Rihanna made her country music debut alongside songstress Jennifer Nettles, performing her latest single “California King Bed.” The Barbadian arrived with her signature fire red hair in a new cropped pixie style, with matching lipstick to contrast her white dress. The star looked amazing (we like the pixie in red more than the long locks) and rocked her performance as well.

Carrie Underwood appeared to grasp a bit of Rihanna’s rocker personality, adding hot pink extensions to her hair for her performance with Steven Tyler. The country swooner actually wore the color quite well, adding a bit of leather and studs into the mix (possibly channeling Madonna?) but we advise that she stick to her sweet roots it’s a bit more natural. Although, it’s nice to see her having fun with her look a different, shorter hairstyle would be a change that we would be sure to welcome.

What do you think of the two stars’ styles? Who rocked the color best?

Photo L to R: Carrie Underwood, Ethan Miller, Getty Images/Rihanna, Michael Buckner, ACMA2011, Getty Images for ACM