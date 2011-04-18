Reese Witherspoon Stuns At ‘Water For Elephants’ Premiere

At last night’s Water For Elephant’s premiere, Reese Witherspoon lit up the red carpet in a 1950s inspired frock. The newlywed stunned with shimmery silver-blue shadow posing next to Robert Pattinson. She chose a simple chignon for the night, with the hair pulled back straight behind the ears and a bit of volume towards the front of the head.

The effortless style was perfect for Witherspoon’s fitted dress with a floral design, keeping things sleek and simple. Who do you think looked better on the red carpet R Patz or Reese?

Photos: L to R: Stephen Lovekin, Getty Images/ Kevin Mazur, WireImage