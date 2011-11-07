StyleCaster
Red or Orange? Demi Lovato Dyes Her Hair

Red or Orange? Demi Lovato Dyes Her Hair

Amanda Elser
by

Demi Lovato sure has been making moves since she checked out of rehab last January. She got her nose pierced back in September, and this weekend she debuted a new standout color.

Demi tweeted:”Just woke up from a nap. Can’t believe I fell asleep before tweeting this. ;)”

The Disney channel sweetheart/pop singer supposedly made an appointment atLos Angeles’ One Zero Nine Salon on Saturday to go “super red.” And we have to say, this sure is super. Granted, a Twit Pic isn’t the best thing to go off of but we think Demi’s look is a little more fiery orange and less siren red.What do you think?

