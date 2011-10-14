Rachel Zoe’s “Zoe Report” Now Does Beauty

As if we already didn’t squeal with delight every time we get Rachel Zoe‘s newsletter The Zoe Report in our inbox, she has given us two more reasons to be excited. With the launch of her latest accessory and beauty newsletters now you can get Zoe’s favorite beauty and accessory picks right into your email. But let’s be real… we are personally really excited about the beauty. Zoe Beautiful is intended for all beauty buffs and will offer Zoe’s personal “ah-mah-zing” picks.

“I am beyond excited to have expanded The ZOE Report with two brand new editions. I know that it’s so hard to stay on top of the latest trends, so I wanted to create a fun piece of content that was delivered right to your email,” Zoe said.

We got the inside scoop on some of Zoe’s favorite beauty products. See what the stylish lady uses on herself above!