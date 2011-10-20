Rachel Zoe Hair Evolution: From Blonde & Bangs to Au Naturel

Rachel Zoe is a news source constant, with her designer clad baby, client battles with Brad and ever-growing business. But the other day we noticed a pretty drastic hair change for the star stylist: Zoe is transitioning back to her natural roots, to an dirtier blonde shade with slight red tones.

This is obviously a subtle shade and could go unnoticed by many, but considering she’s an LA girl (where everyone is basically blonde and boobed), going back to your natural roots is something to be talked about. The shade that Zoe is currently rocking matches her brows, which probably means she chose to transition into fall with a more subdued hue.