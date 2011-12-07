Pretty Pixies: Our Favorite Super-Short Celeb Haircuts

One of the most daring looks a girl can try is the pixie cut. In recent years, some of our favorite movie stars (Emma Watson, Michelle Williams, Carey Mulligan) have chopped all their hair off — and some have even kept the look, choosing wigs or extensions for their acting roles instead of constantly changing their look for each film.

Women with oval to oval-round shaped faces can go the shortest, while square shaped jawlines should go for a more grown-out cut. Would you ever try a pixie, or do you love having long locks too much to try it? Look through our slideshow to check out the ladies who have pulled off a pixie cut the best.