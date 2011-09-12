Pre, During & Post-Fashion Week Rituals: Rodney Cutler

Rodney Cutler, a backstage fixture at New York Fashion Week and celeb stylist extraordinaire has created amazing runway and editorial hair looks over the years, has two Cutler salons in New York City (and one in Miami), and a fantastic line of products. Merely a few days before the commotion that is fashion week began, Rodney took the time to answer our pre, during & post-fashion week rituals questions, which reveal not only that he burns through shows faster than we can finish a tube of lipstick but also the secret to his incredible curls!

How do you mentally prepare, and what is your personal product regimen for the long hours under constant time constraint, the onslaught of interviews, and just general whirlwind?

One to two months prior to Fashion Week we start to conceptualize some new ideas; they are very basic concepts as we don’t know what we’re going to do until we meet with the designer. We experiment with new textures or braiding techniques then when we meet with the designer the idea becomes very specific. For example Tadashi’s show we had the basic idea of a loose braid which wasn’t quite right until we chose a fish tail braid, a work in progress until day of show. The time constraint and chaos is an important part of the decision making process when choosing a hairstyle from start to finish, thinking about the first to the last model especially when there are usually one to three models flying through the door last minute.

The interviewing process is very a very important part for us to voice our work so we really appreciate it although it is tricky at times when your head is down and trying to get the hair right, but it’s a luxury problem and if there wasn’t a little bit of stress, adrenaline flowing and chaos we wouldn’t love it as much. Our most successful shows are the shows where it’s a really controlled environment.

Do you routinely do a pre-or post- fashion week vacation or mini getaway?

Vacations are few and far between and post fashion week I feel that it is the time to really get to work and keep the momentum up even though everyone is creative high start to bring out of conception to life. Also, tends to be a busier time in the salons after February and September.

What are three things that you must have on you, on a daily basis during Fashion Week?

One, bungee cords, Two- Hair Spray, Three- a French Pin

Do you have a number one weapon for combating exhaustion?

Yes, wake up at 5am and run as hard as you can for as long as you can before going to work.

Let’s talk shoes: what is your go-to reliable, super cool, and comfy pair that won’t let you down during the week?

It is interesting that you ask as my shoes tend to last me about 4 weeks as I’m a bit clumsy with the footwear. Style is always a desire but comfort is a must. My favorite dressy shoes are by Paul Smith and because my burn out rate is off the Richter scale there is always a handy pair of Kenneth Cole’s in the cupboard. When I’m having a midlife crisis about my age of 44 I put on my K Swiss.

Your curls tend to ALWAYS look perfectly in place backstage; how do you do it? Products used?

At this point I’m happy to have it attached to my head, Thank You! I use a dab of Cutler Curling Cream and a dash of Cutler Definition Cream, shake and away I go!

Is there a designer that has recently caught your eye, that you’d love to work with in the upcoming season?

What is fascinating about Fashion Week is that there is a new story told twice a year. I really love working with designers as they are constantly evolving. Its all about collaboration and the evolving process. For example Tadashi and Carlos Miele are always changing which forces me to change. Every season we always have fun new designers requesting us which allows us to have a new perspective. This year Binetti has been working with us and he is all about us expressing ourselves with the hair and I am excited to see what’s in store for this season!

(If you can reveal) What’s the most creative, or labor-intensive look your doing backstage this season?

We haven’t finished all the hair tests yet but what I do know so far is that Pink Tartan and Binetti will definitely require a lot of methodical techniques they won’t be complicated but definitely no short cutting around steps.

What is the one thing that brings you back, season after season?

Fashion begins on the runway, why follow when you have the chance to develop it! It is a creative playground that sets the tone for our salons and forces us to initiate new ideas twice a year and most importantly despite the adrenaline rush its sheer fun!

Over the years, what is the most important thing you’ve learned from this process?

When I first got involved it was definitely overwhelming and daunting but what I’ve noticed over the years is that really great runway hair dressers are successful based on their preparation and if you have that and a great team it’s amazing what you can do!