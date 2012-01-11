Our Top 5 Favorite Movie Makeovers

Actors will do just about anything in the name of art (and sometimes an Oscar). But beauty wise, the biggest change is always the hair. They will chop, dye, straighten and crimp for a little bit of critic recognition. You name it, they’ve done it.
The short story turned blockbuster, Brokeback Mountain directed by Ang Lee is a painfully honest, emotionally numbing depiction of visceral skies and forbidden homosexual love. We love the movie but we also love Anne Hathaway's blonde hair as she gets into her role as Lureen Newsome. It was a big change from her chestnut brown hair but totally worth it!
Carey Mulligan, a bleach-blonde in Public Enemy and a natural dirty-blonde, dyed her hair brown for her role as Jenny Mellor in Lone Scherfig's An Education. America fell in love with her role as a 16-year-old girl with an appreciation for art, french music and an older man.
Catherine Zeta Jones ditches her dark brown hair for an auburn shade for her latest movie, Lay The Favorite. Channeling Erin Brokovich? We think so.
Kristen Stewart went from wavy gorgeous vampire locks to piecey black mullet for her role as 80's rocker Joan Jett in The Runaways. The tough look fit Kristen's low-key attitude, but I'm sure disappointed her Twilight fans.
The token blonde love-interest of too many movies to name, Kate Hudson dyed her golden blonde hair brown for her role against Casey Affleck in the thriller, The Killer Inside Me. We're glad she went back to blonde after the filming.