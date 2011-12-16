Our Favorite Celebrity Hairstyles from 2011

We envy celebrities for a lot of things, but nothing makes us greener than thinking about having a personal hairstylist to tousle our waves each day. So really there is never an excuse for a bad hair day, which means that there were a lot of celebrity looks to admire this past year.

We watched in awe in 2011 as our favorite stars sported blunt bangs, tousled waves, and sleek up-dos — just to mention a few and somewhere between the bobs, braids, and buns, we collected the top ten hairstyles of 2011, just in time to inspire you to start your new year with a fresh new ‘do. And who knows maybe 2012 will bring you a personal hairstylist of your very own!