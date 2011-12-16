Our Favorite Celebrity Hairstyles from 2011

We envy celebrities for a lot of things, but nothing makes us greener than thinking about having a personal hairstylist to tousle our waves each day. So really there is never an excuse for a bad hair day, which means that there were a lot of celebrity looks to admire this past year.
We watched in awe in 2011 as our favorite stars sported blunt bangs, tousled waves, and sleek up-dos — just to mention a few and somewhere between the bobs, braids, and buns, we collected the top ten hairstyles of 2011, just in time to inspire you to start your new year with a fresh new ‘do. And who knows maybe 2012 will bring you a personal hairstylist of your very own!
Amber Heard sported this sleek poof to the New York premiere of "The Rum Diary." This style quickly spices up a down 'do in seconds, while also adding a more daring flavor.
Charlize Theron's short, messy cut perfectly played up her face, drawing most attention to her eyes.
Brooklyn Decker added more flair to the traditional ponytail by softening the shape and adding a curl. The face-framing bangs are an extra plus!
Ashley Tisdale's messy fish-tail proved to be both refreshing and effortless, pulling the hair away from her face while still creating a soft touch. Braids have been a beauty staple for centuries and will never go out of style.
Straying away from her usual curls, Taylor Swift wowed fans with this sleek, mature, style. We love the look of these straight-forward bangs.
Kim Kardashian adds a more modern twist to the 1920's pin curl with this romantic and extremely feminine style.
Kate Bosworth's look is chic and a perfect style to pull her entire look together, while allowing the attention to fall directly on her face. Top-Knot Buns were 2011's most beloved style.
Cheryl Hine's french twist strays away from its traditional style, adding in more height and softness with side bangs.
Minka Kelly looks ultra-romantic with her tousled, undone curls. Rather than the tight curls of years past, 2011's curls were loose and more of a wave.
Katy Perry's look is much edgier than her usual long waves. Her bob is a fresh approach- perfect to start off the new year!