Our Favorite Beauty Trends From Criterion Classics

Welcome to the 21st century, where every day brings us new opportunities to be in touch with the past, and thus be inspired to reinvent ourselves for the present.
Hulu, most notably a popular platform for late night clips, sitcoms, and Chelsea Lately, has recently teamed up with the incomporable Criterion Collection to bring you some of the most stylish films ever made. For $7.99 a month you can have access to one of the richest film archives collected under one label.
Scroll through the slideshow and borrow from these iconic trends for your own spring looks.
Jean Seberg defines effortless beauty in Jean-Luc Goddard's Breathless, 1960.
'Little Edie' Bouvier Beale, nearly an unsung hero of beauty and fashion trends but memorialized in the documentary Grey Gardens, 1975.
Paulette Goddard, a most chic heroine for 1936, in Charlie Chaplin's oh so Modern Times.
Hipster Realness by Maria Falconetti in The Passion of Joan of Arc, 1928.
Come undone with Kerry Fox in An Angel at My Table in Jane Campion's 1990 masterpiece.
Italian women in facist Italy know how to apply rouge, as depicted in Fellini's memoiresque Armarcord (1973).
Coiffed or wind-swept, Monica Vitti inspires in Antonioni's L'Avventura in 1960.