Our Favorite Beauty Trends From Criterion Classics

Welcome to the 21st century, where every day brings us new opportunities to be in touch with the past, and thus be inspired to reinvent ourselves for the present.

Hulu, most notably a popular platform for late night clips, sitcoms, and Chelsea Lately, has recently teamed up with the incomporable Criterion Collection to bring you some of the most stylish films ever made. For $7.99 a month you can have access to one of the richest film archives collected under one label.

Scroll through the slideshow and borrow from these iconic trends for your own spring looks.