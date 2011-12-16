Our 10 Favorite Curly Hair Looks From 2011

No matter what the season, 2011 proved yet again that any variation of the classic curl is always a good idea. Perhaps it is the versatility of the curl and its ability to be used on any length and texture of hair that makes it so appealing to women everywhere.
No matter what your hair type, curls have been a definite do, and will continue to be so on into 2012. These looks are fun, easy, and can be used whether you are spending a casual day shopping or a fancy night out. From a windswept wave to a tight pin-curl, we chose our top ten curly styles from 2011.
Rachel Bilson's hair is famous for it's natural, messy wave. This look is easy and perfect for both casual and formal occasions. We love the undone look!
Salma Hayek's look is sultry and romantic. Her side-swept curls are great to show off a one-shoulder dress or dazzling earring.
Blake Lively strays away from her usual blonde locks in this copper, wavy style. The color works to bring out her remarkable blue eyes and the waves add a softer touch. We're loving her bold move to switch colors!
Kristin Cavallari makes her waves more exotic by pulling them to the side and sweeping them in front of her eye. This look is great to add a little mystery and spice to your curls!
Jennifer Lopez always sparkles, but this effortless look makes her look even more naturally stunning. We're loving the middle part!
Ashley Tisdale looks fresh off the beach. Its sun-kissed color and tousled touch can work as an everyday style or for a night out on the town.
Vanessa Hudgens is sporting one of 2011's hottest looks: the pin-up curl. This 1920's inspired style is a great way to change things up while also drawing attention to the face.
Selena Gomez followed the 2011 trend of loose, sleek waves. Rather than the messy look, her style is soft while also being smooth and elegant. Plus, we're sure the Beibs loves it too!
The queen of curls, Taylor Swift has perfected this balance between a tight curl and a wave. Just another reason to love this country gal!
Kim Kardashian has waves that every girl dreams of. For this full, voluminous look, try a curling-iron with a bigger barrel and use a great finishing spray.