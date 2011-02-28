Oscars Beauty: Top Looks From The Night (And Some Misses)

We expected a lot from the Oscars this year, with Anne Hathaway and James Franco hosting (Anne is the youngest to host the Oscars ever) and it’s the first time the Academy had chosen hosts that weren’t pure comedians. The duo was actually kind of funny, (Franco in tights was a major plus) but in all honesty we really only watch for the red carpet show anyway, and wind up getting a bored a couple of hours in.
As for the carpet, the stars flooded it with Black Swan inspired updos – lots of Hollywood glam and ballerina buns as well as glossy nude lips and smokey eyes. Above are our favorite looks from the night, as well as a few misses, because well, we couldn’t let them get away with it.
Mila Kunis stunned on the carpet once again with coral lids by makeup artist Tracey Levy and a pink Lancome pout in Blazing Pink. Her side swept Hollywood glam hairstyle was the perfect compliment to her lace and lavender dress.
Mandy Moore arrived with a refreshing pop of color on her lips, wearing Red Square Velvet Matte Lip Pencil from NARS, an almost orange-y red matte lip color. The singer and actress also chose a strong middle part for her ballerina bun, for extra sophistication.
I had to include host Anne Hathaway, who can never go wrong with a red lip. Her soft and low chignon (with face-framing honey highlights) was a great contrast to the strong makeup look.
Reese Witherspoon looked like retro Barbie with a pulled back, high volume ponytail and smokey blue eyes. I love that she kept the hair soft, even though there is still so much oomph to it.
Halle rocked her pixie style as well as a soft smokey eye and pale pink lips basically proving once again that she always looks good.
The young Jennifer Lawrence played down her red-hot Calvin Klein dress with softly tousled locks, beige smokey eyes and a nude lip. Love.
Sandra Bullock showed us how to match our lipstick to our dress with grace - and knows how to balance the look with a messy updo.
Amy Adams went retro as well with side swept curls by celebrity hairstylist Laini Reeves, who was inspired by Jerry Hall. The look was complete with light red lips to compliment her L'Wren Scott gown.
A very, very preggers Natalie Portman (poor girl looked like she was going to explode), looked gorge with metallic shadow highlighting her eyes and a softly curled sideswept style.
And now for just a couple of misses: JHud may have a banging body now, but I'm not sure what was up with her hair way too much.
Sharon Stone is apparently trying to give Snooki a run for her money, and it wouldn't hurt to go a little lighter on the liner.
Where to begin here...let's see. Bright orange eye shadow? Completely disheveled hair? Hot. Mess.