Oscars Beauty: Top Looks From The Night (And Some Misses)

We expected a lot from the Oscars this year, with Anne Hathaway and James Franco hosting (Anne is the youngest to host the Oscars ever) and it’s the first time the Academy had chosen hosts that weren’t pure comedians. The duo was actually kind of funny, (Franco in tights was a major plus) but in all honesty we really only watch for the red carpet show anyway, and wind up getting a bored a couple of hours in.

As for the carpet, the stars flooded it with Black Swan inspired updos – lots of Hollywood glam and ballerina buns as well as glossy nude lips and smokey eyes. Above are our favorite looks from the night, as well as a few misses, because well, we couldn’t let them get away with it.