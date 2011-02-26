Oscar Hair Predictions From Celeb Stylist Larry Sims

The Oscars have almost arrived, and while we’ve been planning where to party it up (er, watch the show), predicting who’s going to win and who’s best dressed, our main concern has of course been who will top our beauty lists. Since we are the impatient people that we are, we’ve gone to Larry Sims, celebrity hairstylist, to ask what he predicts we’ll be seeing on the red carpet on Sunday, and what he’s got up his sleeve for client Gabrielle Union (who’ll be attending the Vanity Fair party). Read on for your pre-Oscars fill!

What trend do you think we’ll be seeing on the carpet on Sunday night?

I think for the Oscars it’s definitely going to be a little less curly, a good combination of loose and messy but with a mixture of clean. We’ll see a lot of loose updos with clean finishes, that are clean around the edges and a bit messy at the top.

What style do you think we’ll see most on the carpet?

The Oscars are more distinguished so people want to be more dressed up and more elegant, but modern at the same time, so updos will be what wins on the carpet this year.

What will you be doing on Gabrielle?

We’ve been playing with ideas – I think we’re going to go old school Hollywood glam with a modern twist. A lot of people don’t see her that way, and we’re definitely going to do something up and something that is old Hollywood but a little messy.

And finally, who do you think will have the best hair on the carpet?

Jennifer Lopez always has amazing hair at the Oscars if she’s attending, and I always love Megan Fox’s hair and Sarah Jessica Parker!

Photos: Jennifer Lopez. Steve Granitz, WireImage/ Sarah Jessica Parker. Jeff Kravitz, FilmMagic.