Oscar Beauty: Sleek And Chic Or Tousled ‘Do?

When it comes to Oscar beauty, an actress is taking a risk if she decides to go against the grain. Its not difficult to venture away from the safety zone. In fact, anything thats not sleek and molded or a nostalgic up do, tends to get a shout out as a hair dont. In my opinion there is a certain kind of dress that garners tousled free-spirited styled hair.

Unfortunately, the dress did not match the hair when it came to Scarlett Johanssons look at last nights Oscars. The dress itself was lacy and ornate, and the neckline much much too high for messy textured hair. The right time to rock a look like that at the Oscars would have been with an open neckline and a dress with clean lines. Id recommend a Calvin Klein Collection number. The minimalist design could have been an interesting combination with textured tresses. Take a look at Marisa Tomeis hair for example. Tomeis dress is much more streamlined, and the neckline is open. While Im not sure the hair itself was executed as nicely as Scarletts, it makes sense with her elegant dress.

On the flipside you have an actress like the stunning Cate Blanchett killing it in an ornate Givenchy dress, and sleek neatly cropped platinum hair. The key is to not overcomplicate the look by providing an audience full of beauty and fashion critics with too much to take in. The rule of thumb with risks in beauty vs. fashion; unless youre Gaga pick one of the two to go further with. Not both. Blanchett does this with gusto. Another worthy notable is Mark Ruffalos wife, Sunrise Goigney. Her dress is directional and modern, and her hard-edged crop plays along with the lines of the dress. Goigney doesnt mess around with complicated hair, her entire look tells a story of modern glamour.

Let us know your thoughts below. Who do you think hit the Oscars hair mark?