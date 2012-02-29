‘One Tree Hill’ Makeup Artist Fills Us In On Final Season

We can hardly believe that One Tree Hill is coming to a close with this final season. We can still fondly remember the glory days of watching Peyton Sawyer paint her room black or cursing out crazy nanny Kerry via our TV sets when she jumped into the pool naked. Well, our favorite One Tree Hill gang is all grown up now with babies and real-life issues (like being kidnapped for ransom) so we had to get the inside scoop on what the final season has in store for the die-hard fans like us (I mean, we remember when the CW was the WB). Backstage makeup artist Tym Buacherern filled us in on how the makeup looks on screen have evolved since Brooke’s smokey shadow days and what we can expect in the episodes ahead.

How have the makeup looks on-set evolved since the beginning of One Tree Hill?

I feel that each season the makeup gets more polished. I would like to think that since when I came to the show the makeup is more fashionable and up to the current trends. One thing that I have to say is that the cast ofOTH makes my job easier. My job is to make pretty people prettier.

What has been your favorite look to create?

I have a couple of episodes that I really enjoyed creating the makeup for. One of my favorite looks was for the 40s episode. I love doing period makeup, and the 40s is one of my favorites. I love the winged out eyeliner and red lips. The other one I loved was the Halloween episode, when I turned the actors into zombies. With the help of my second Rocky Faulkner and special F/X artist Justin Raleigh. We were able to design an array of amazing zombies for the show. I think the reason those episodes were some of my favorite is because my team and I were able to get creative and do something out of the norm.

How do the looks vary from character to character?

The looks on the cast are based on their character background and where they are at the moment in the script. For example when Millie started out as an assistant we kept her very simple and clean, but when she starts to run COB her look became more clean and polished.

What are your on-set makeup tips?

I love to concentrate on the eyes. When they say your eyes are windows to your soul, I totally agree with that. Actors communicate with dialogues, but when they do a close up they also communicate with their eyes. I feel that a clean well-blended eye makeup look is so important.

Can we expect anything different in this last season?

I think it’s clean, fashionable, pretty makeup. I think the real surprise is going to be there is a lot of F/X on the show this season. That was so much fun to do.

