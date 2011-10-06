StyleCaster
On The Chopping Block: 10 Chic Celebrity Bobs

On The Chopping Block: 10 Chic Celebrity Bobs

On The Chopping Block: 10 Chic Celebrity Bobs
Celebrities, you just can’t keep up with them these days, especially when it comes to haircuts. With a blink of an eye they’ll go from two feet of luscious,blondlocks to a two-inch black pixie-cut. It’s like they have personal hair stylists following them around 24/7 or something — oh wait, most of them actually do.

Right now, the stars seem to be going the short and sweet route, chopping off their long tendrils for sleek bobs. We were practically stupefied upon hearing that Dianna Agron of Glee had done it, but to our pleasant surprise, the cut actually made her look even more gorgeous than before, who knew that was possible?

Click above to see ten of our favorite celebrities bobs. Do their new ‘do’s have you wanting to go on the chopping block too?

Dianna Agron adds a bit of texture to her look. 

Leave it to Katy Perry to take it to the extreme with a pink, bouncy bob. 

Anna Faris goes straight and sleek with a long bob and bangs. 

Keira Knightley's stunning facial features are perfectly highlighted with this angular 'do. 

January Jones recently did a shoulder-grazing cut, parted down the center. 

Olivia Munn is the queen of the dark, glossy bob. 

Brooklyn Decker is fresh-faced with a sweeping blond bob. 

Vanessa Hudgens apparently chopped  her long hair off for an up-and-coming movie role, which is now growing out nicely into a soft, bouncy bob. 

Rachel McAdams gives this hair trend a twist with tight, glamorous curls. 

Jessica Szohr looks incredibly chic in her short new look. 

