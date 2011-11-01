Olivia Wilde Shoots First Commercial for Revlon in the Snow

While everyone was bunkered down hiding from the snow, Olivia Wilde was out in NYC this past weekend filming her first commercial as the new Revlon brand ambassador.

Wilde was out and about Saturday night in ablack trench coat and bag, while her hair was slicked over in an ultra sexy side-parted ‘do that we aren’t used to seeing on the actress. She was spotted outside in the freak October snow storm with lashes for miles and a dark-smokey eye without a smudge to be seen!

Do you like Wilde’s look for the Revlon shoot?

[Celebuzz]