Olivia Wilde Gives Us Hair Inspiration: Bind Your Ponies!

We’ve grown so used to seeing Olivia Wilde with sleek, straight strands lately that catching a peek of her long ponytail all bound and wound up caught us quite off-guard. The sexy screen siren showed us a great example of how to easily dress up any long pony, using clear elastics to add a little bit of action throughout the style.

If you don’t have hair as long as Wilde does, you can always add extensions for extra length and volume, but we think the style would look cute on a shoulder length cut as well. All you have to do is tie your hair back in a ponytail, and slip clear elastics every couple of inches down your ponytail. Then bunch the pony a bit and spread with your fingers until you get the desired look. Have fun with it!