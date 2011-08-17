Olivia Munn Makes Slicked-Back Hair Completely Accessible

Olivia Munn has been one to watch lately, showing up at red carpet events with flawless, glowing skin and always on trend styles. At last night’s Our Idiot Brother premiere, Munn showcased an impressively accessible way to wear the slicked-back style that we’ve been seeing all over the Fall 2011 runway and in editorials across the board.

By adding just a touch of pomade to hands, her stylist simply slicked back her hair behind her ears, maintaining the volume at the part. This style keeps frizzies at bay but doesn’t go so severe that you have to have the looks of a runway model to pull it off.

What do you think of the look? Is it something you would try?