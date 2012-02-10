NYFW FW 2012: Pamela Love Gets to Work; Just Check the Nails

It’s not about glam, it’s not about grunge, but rather a beautiful girl who happens to work hard and get a little dirty on the job. Pamela Love’s vision saw models in Carhart overalls, Alternative Apparel tanks, and gorgeous jewelry portrayed as utilitarian, factory girls (but not of Andy Warhol’s variety) evidenced by textured nail polish by Elle Gerstein for essie, some slight smudges on the otherwise meticulous face by Charlotte Willer for Maybelline, ombre and rough, tough hair styling by Jordan M for Bumble & Bumble.

We couldn’t take our eyes off of the manicures, which were perfect for a DIY test run at home. The more inconsistent, the better Elle Gerstein told us for the look of the nails; “the great thing about it is that you can’t mess it up!” as the look is meant to be not tailored and a little messy. Elle laid down essie’s Little Brown Dress, going lighter to darker from the base of the nail to the tip, and while still wet, layered As Gold as It Gets, a luxeffects top coat for texture.

Willer kept the makeup natural, only adding some makeup-produced smudetes as the models were heading for the presentation. She used various shades of browns and creams with Maybelline Eye Studio Color Explosion palette in Caffeine Rush, Master Drama Liner Pencil Brown, Falsies Flared Mascara to both top and bottom lashes, and layering Color Sensational 725 So Pearly with 215 Totally Toffee on top of softened lips via the Babylips lip balm.

Jordan M for Bumble & Bumble used some hair extensions paired with Thickening Spray, Styling Creme, and Brilliantine, blown into the hair twice, finishing off with some hair powder, crimping, flat ironing, and Does it All Styling Spray for “tough, utilitarian hair that isn’t straight or beachy.” Jordan said that whatever you do, don’t use a brush on the hair in order to achieve this look!