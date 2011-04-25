Nicole Richie And Vanessa Hudgens Rock A Blinged-Out Part

Last week in L.A., Nicole Richie was spotted taking a daring runway beauty look to the streets. The reality star turned fashion designer took a cue from the Badgley Mischka F/W 11 runway show and adorned her straight-down-the-center part with a string of shimmering rhinestones. We gushed over the glamorous hair accessory on the runway and we think Nicole deserves major props for rocking it with her beachy blonde wavesbut next time, we hope shell do us a favor and leave the too-tight headband at home. Vanessa Hudgens has also been spotted with the look, wearing the sparkly accessory a bit more loose on the head cute, but we’re not sure how it stays put.

If you envision a sparkly part in your future, we applaud you. All youll need to achieve the look is a strand of rhinestones from your local craft store and some Spirit Gum (a wig glue) to secure them to your scalp. Theres never been a simpler and more inexpensive way to get your glam on.