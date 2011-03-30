Nicki Minaj Goes Green, Literally

Nicki Minaj performed at last night’s Green Auction: Bid to Save the Earth at Christie’s in NYC, and never one to disappoint showed up with a wig dyed half green, and half white.

Wearing her signature bright pink lip and intense false lashes, Minaj had her hair styled up into quite the Marge Simpson beehive which oddly enough just seemed like it was placed on top of a regular pixie cut. It was almost normal, almost.

Completing the look with glitter pink liner in the inner rim of the eye (and enough body glitter to blind someone) I’d say Minaj had no problem not blending in with the shrubs behind her.

Photo: Jason Kempin, Getty Images