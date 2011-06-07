Neon Dyed Strands: Totally Obsessed

Not that I haven’t discussed hair dye incessantly on this site, or brightly dyed strands for that matter, but this recent shoot for Vaga magazine has just become my new hair inspiration.

Model Alisa was photographed by Michael Donovan in Jeremy Scott pieces, so it’s only natural to give her a few neon extensions in her bedhead hair. I’ve been toying with the idea of dying some strands in the lower section of my head for awhile nowit’s like the next step up from feather hair extensions, right?

What do you guys think of the look, are you as obsessed as I am? If you want to take the look out for a test run, try out Manic Panic’s Glam Strips to get Alisa’s look above.