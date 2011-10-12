Miss Piggy as the November Face of MAC Cosmetics

Not only will she be reprising her role as Kermit’s love interest in the latest Muppets’ movie, but Miss Piggy will be strutting about wearing custom Zac Posen for her role as “editor” of French Vogue in the November release of The Muppets film.

That’s right, apparently Miss Piggy is America’s latest fashion icon, but her moment in the spotlight doesn’t stop there. In addition to the Marc Jacobs gown she wore this August and her upcoming guest spot as judge on Project Runway All Stars, the Piggy-mania seems to have no end in sight. The svelte swine has also landed a gig as the face of MAC Cosmetics for November. Who knew Muppets could wear makeup?

Preliminary reports about the collaboration say it will include at least three products: A $15 eyeshadow calledMiss Piggy PinkMid-Tone, a $17.50 Penultimate Liner in Rapidblack Black, and a $15 lash #36 Lash Full Lash (because what would Miss Piggy be without those thick eyelashes?)

