Milkmaid Braids Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Seems as if we have a new trend on our hands…

The milkmaid braid has been making a regular occurrence on the red carpet recently on the heads of Elle Fanning and Nicole Richie, but last night alone the look made appearance on two celebrity darlings –Mandy Moore and Kirsten Dunst.

We definitely don’t think this ‘do is for everyone, and agree that the hairstyle only looks charming on both stars because of their oval-shaped faces. But if you have the locks, the face and the guts to try this style on yourself we have the step-by-step process from Kirsten’s stylist himself.

Marcus Francis styled Kirsten’s hair for the Sundance premiere ofBachelorette in a way that would work in the snowy elements at the film festival.

“The look at the Sundance film festival is about being comfortable, warm, with your own touch of effortless style. With the heavy snow that day, we both thought the hair should be worn up and with lots of texture to work with the elements outside.”

Francis said he prepped the hair with a volumizer to build texture before “rough drying” the hair with his hands. He then created a deep side part and sectioned off the hair before he started a reverse French braid along the hairline all the way around the head before he stopped the braid behind the ear on the same side as the part. Francis then tookthe remaining hair on the opposite side and twisted it back until it joined the braid and used a variety of large and small hair pains to secure throughout the braid and loose roll.

Francis warns that this hairstyle can be a bit tricky on your own so for optimal results ask a friend for an extra hand!