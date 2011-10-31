Michelle Williams is Fresh-Faced on the Cover of Elle UK

There have been a lot of magazine covers circulating with Michelle Williams as Marilyn Monroe in anticipation for her upcoming film My Week with Marilyn, but we have to admit, we think we like her au natural via Elle UK’s December issue.

We like to see Williams embracing her own vintage style instead of emulating Marilyn’s so much. The combination of her disheveled pixie-cut, peach cheeks and flattering neutral lip is the perfect look for this mod-inspired magazine shoot.

Funny enough, one of Williams’ favorite things about Marilyn is what we love about both these starlets.

“Something I really appreciated about her is what a simple dresser she was. She’s really, in her personal life, completely unadorned,” Williams said in her Elle UK behind-the-scenes. “Everything that she wore looked like she could take her shoes off and run through a field. And I like that.”

[ONTD]