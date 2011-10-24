Men with Bowl Cuts: Hot or Not?

You may have thought that only the Biebs was crazy enough to rock a bowl cut, but the trend seems to be taking over Hollywood. Rachel Zoe’s loyal husband Rodger has been showing off his shaggy look in a different way lately, styling it in more of a bowl shape — eek!

And now apparently Ben Affleck has joined the boys with his recent cut, rocking the bowl-shaped shag while out with his daughters. Many of us were appalled when Biebs first made this look popular, but would you seriously allow your man to rock this look?