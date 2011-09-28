The Many Looks of Lily Collin’s ‘Abduction’ Premiere Tour

It’s hard to look bad when you have Taylor Lautner besides you, but regardless of her arm candy, we’ve had some mixed feelings about Lily Collins looks so far on the Abduction tour.

At the world premiere of her latest action thriller, Lily looked stunning with her Audrey Hepburn updo, short bangs, matte red lip and subtle cat eye. Her blush was minimal, but it still kept her from looking washed out.

Lily went for a more relaxed look at the England premierewith curly locks, pink cheeks, brown smokey eyes and a glossy lip. We like the makeup, but her hair falls a little flat for us…literally. No volume on top and the bottom looks like a knotty mess thanks to the infamous England weather. This would have probably been the night for a sleek updo.

The Paris premiere was probably our favorite makeup look for Lily, but it is kind of hard to look past her apparently unmanageable hair. Although her updo looks frizzy and greasy, her makeup is the youthful, red carpet look we love. Lily had a pink stained lip with matching rosy cheeks, both accentuated by the bronze contour under her cheekbone. To finish the look, she had top and bottom black eyeliner connecting at the outside corner to create a edgy cat eye.

Although all three looks were accompanied by her fair skin and signature bushy eyebrows, each look was dramatically different with their own pros and cons. Things are just getting started for Lily, but we want to know — what is your favorite red carpet look from the rising starlet?