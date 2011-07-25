M.A.C’s Newest VIVA GLAM Spokespersons: Nicki and Ricky

The M.A.C AIDS Fund has just announced Nicki Minaj and Ricky Martin as its newest spokespersons to represent its 2012 VIVA Glam campaign launching this February 2012.The pair will join an elite group of past VIVA GLAM ambassadors, including Elton John, Ru Paul and Pamela Anderson, taking over from Cyndi Lauper and Lady Gaga.

As we write this post, the two are on set in Miami shooting the campaign visuals with David La Chapelle, an amazing fashion photographer who truly transcends the realms of fashion and art. With his surreal, fantastical aesthetic at work and the sizzling hot starpower of Nicki and Ricky, this is definitely one ad campaign we’re stoked to see.

To date, the M.A.C AIDS Fund has raised an incredible $224 million exclusively through the sale of its VIVA GLAM lip products with all of the profits going straight to fight HIV/AIDS.