Lots of Luscious Locks in this Week’s Best Looks

Where did all of these long locks come from?! This week’s stars showed up on the red carpet either sporting silky, extra-long hair or impeccably chic up dos. Polar opposites, but we love both looks equally. In addition to beautiful hair, lived-in smokey eyes reigned supreme while the deep winged cat-eye also made special guest appearances. But the most important thing about all of these looks would be that they are the perfect inspiration for any upcoming holiday parties!

1 of 8 What I would have given at her age for such perfectly curled long locks. Elle Fanning's blonde hair is sophisticated with a modern center part, but totally age appropriate with a light curl at the end. Since when has Khloe Kardashian's hair been so long, so shiny, and so pretty? Yes, perhaps hair extensions played a big role in this 'do, but we love the color and the style for the season. Who said crimping was out? We love Rhea Seehorn's updo because of it's youthfulness. You can even achieve this look at home by letting your hair dry in a tight french braid and then pin pieces back carefully for desired effect. Girlfriend, you have been looking good lately. On top of her amazing weight loss, Jennifer Hudson continues to stun with her also beauty looks as of late. This perfectly drawn cat-eye and red stain lip is such a classic look. Plus, her straight hair adds that extra dose of chicness. Leighton Meester may not be pregnant in real life, but she certainly looked radiant at the Gossip Girl party last weekend. A brown smokey eye, dewy cheeks and the most perfectly cut wispy bangs, we love this whole look. How is it even possible that Blake Lively gets more and more beautiful each time we see her? She joined the rest of her Gossip Girl cast to celebrate their 100th episode looking stunning with an intricate updo. But on top of her perfect hair... can you see those lashes? We love everything about Jessica Alba's look here. From the slightly curled updo to give it just enough texture, so the perfectly portioned smokey eye and then the nude lip. We will be trying to recreate this one for days.














