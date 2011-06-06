Loose Waves Spotted On The Red Carpet: Love It Or Hate It?

Instead of the usual event-ready updos, most of the stars last night on the red carpet for the MTV Movie Awards went loose and casual. Leighton Meester, Brooklyn Decker and Emma Stone all completed their sequined or laced ensembles with soft waves.

Brooklyn’s short bob had a subtle wave to it that was free-flowing and Leighton’s strands had a very boho-inspired wave as well. We’re especially loving her ombre look which perfectly offset the silver sequined Balmain dress.

Emma Stone’s newly darkened locks were swept to the side, pinned back and given a loose wave to give her lace dress more of a relaxed vibe.

KStew and Nikki Reed of Twilight also wore waves, but the above girls had our fave hair looks of the night. What do you think of the trend?