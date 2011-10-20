Lindsay Lohan’s Makeup Look in Court: Yikes!

A part of me feels bad for the girl that most of America mocks and criticizes on a regular basis, but then I saw this image of Lindsay Lohan in yet another court appearance and I have to say – what a hot mess.

The girl is a wreck. This is an example of contouring gone wrong and an uncontrollable cowlick at its worst. Not to mention the fact that she is in court, even Casey Anthony with her hair extensions pulled it together better than her.

Take note ladies: this is exactly what you want to avoid when treading into bronzer territory. I can’t tell whether it looks like she went a few rounds with a fist or if she decided mud was the new fall trend.

Either way, everything is wrong, so wrong.