Lea Michele Reveals More Than Beauty Must-Haves in Allure

Knee socks, peter pan collars, schoolgirl skirts — gone are all these usual prim and girly looks that Lea Michele sports as her character Rachel Berry on Glee. Instead, Michele brings to mind an old-school sexed-up siren for her latest photo shoot: as the cover star for Allure magazine’s December issue.

The half-Italian Michele brings to mind retro glamour a la Sophia Loren in the issue, looking tanned and pouty and all-grown-up. Her 1950s-esque curly bob was achieved by hairstylist Garren blowing her natural curls dry with a diffuser, then going overone-and-a-half-inch sections with a mini curling iron.

Her retro-bronzed makeup look includes lots of cat-eyed black liquid eyeliner and multiple coats of black mascara. Makeup artist Yumi alsoapplied a sheer foundation mixed with moisturizer on her face, and swept a bronze blush on her cheekbones for a natural, flushed look. Lip balm on Michele’s natually beautiful lips completed the look.

In the interview, Michele reveals her top beauty must-haves:Aveda‘s Body Chakra fragrance,Chanel face wash,and products fromBliss,Kate Somerville,andDr. Hauschka. She is militant about good skincare, but more laid-back when it comes to her hair — usually just slicking it up in a ponytail while still wet or letting it look a little messy rather than applying damaging heat in an attempt to tame it.

Check out a full behind the scenes slideshow on Allure.com, and be sure to pick up your December issue of Allure for the full Lea Michele article when it hits newsstands November 22!