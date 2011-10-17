Lauren Conrad’s Fans Vote For Peach, She Delivers

After taking a vote from fans on her beauty site, The Beauty Department, Lauren Conrad dyed the tips of her hair peach last week. Yet another adventure in hair dye, we have to say that we are thoroughly impressed with Conrad’s (er, her fans) choice of color.

Kristin Ess told Allure exactly what colors she mixed to get Conrad’snew peachy keen look: “To create it, Ess mixed three shades of dye: Special Effects Hair Dye in Bright As F#@! Yellow, Fudge dye in Strawberry Fields, and a drop of Special Effects’ Atomic Pink. She then added an ounce of water to the mixture to “make it more pastel.” The resulting shade is concentrated on the ends of Lauren’s hair and fades “subtly up into the blonde.”

Ess dubbed the color “pinky-peach” and we have a feeling that we are going to be seeing a lot more of this hue this season.