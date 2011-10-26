Lauren Conrad is “Writing” a Beauty Book

At the rate she is going, Lauren Conrad is almost as business savvy as the Kardashians.

In addition to the release of her new book The Fame Game, designer, blogger and writer Lauren Conrad announced today that she is in the process of writing a beauty book appropriately called Lauren Conrad Beauty.

Conrad said: “I’ll provide my personal insights, instructions and tips to keep you looking glamorous 365 days a year. I’ll address everything from how your diet affects skincare and fun hairstyles for a night out to one simple thing you can do each day to freshen up your look.”

This “ultimate guide for all things beauty” is supposed to answer all of your beauty questions. So Conrad asked readers to ask all of their beauty conundrums so she could include them in the pages of her latest book venture. We may not fully believe that Conrad writes all of her own books, but we have to admit we admire her for asking for some consumer input!