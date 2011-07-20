Lauren Conrad Adds Silvery Strands Into Her Hair

Lauren Conrad is clearly not scared of expermenting with hair color. After dip-dying her hair due to the result of a poll on TheBeautyDepartment.com, Conrad and hairstylist Kristin Ess turned her multi-colored locks into a more subdued look last night.

Tweeting that she was “attempting a more wearable version of colored tips for the evening” Lauren was spotted at the HTC Status Social Launch Event with silvery streaks in the bottom of her hair. Ess spilled the details to Allure, saying that she had re-dyed the pieces of her hair that had been pink to a pale blonde, and muted the blue pieces with a silvery gloss.

The result is a very subtle shimmer which automatically makes us feel a bit cooler for summer.

What do you think of the look? Does it remind you of the gray hair trend that took off not too long ago?