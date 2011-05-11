Lady Gaga’s V Magazine Asia Cover Sneak Peek!

Nichola Formichetti posted Lady Gaga’s V magazine Asia cover to his tumblr page this morning, and wow. This may be our favorite cover yet of course we’re not sure why Gaga is on the cover for their “Asia” issue, but if know, feel free to fill us in. The image is an extreme close up of Gaga’s face, but she’s donning a gorgeous beaded applique butterfly across her face, perfect for a summer cover.

The look is complete with a bright pink lip and black liner, and the liner is actually drawn in to accent the butterfly, but somehow doesn’t look costume-y at all (okay, that may not be what Gaga was going for, but we like it!). Also, if you imagine the image without the liner streak across her cheek, the angle of the cat eye is to die for and we’re obsessed with the thick black line along the lower lash line have we gushed enough?

Since the image is so closely cropped along her face, it’s hard to tell what the mother monster is doing with her hair, but there seems to be a mix of blonde and black streaks pulled on top of her head. The styling was of course done by Formichetti, with photography by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. Can’t wait to see the full spread!

What do you think of the cover? What’s your favorite Gaga cover?