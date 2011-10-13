Lady Gaga Talks about Safe Sex and Makeup for MAC Viva Glam

Lady Gaga always has a lot of opinions to voice, but as the spokeswoman for the MAC Cosmetics Viva Glam social awareness campaign, one message reigns: “Buy a lipstick, save a life.” In the behind-the-scenes filmdirected by Ruth Hogben, Gaga unveils “The Masterpiece” dress Nicola Formichetti designed (with the help of her fans) for Lady Gaga as part of the Viva Glam campaign. In an excerpt from the black-and-white video, she explains that she has always admired the campaign for its ability to combine fashion and lifestyle as a way of helping people.

As the face of Viva Glam since 2009,Gaga has helped raise $55 million for theMAC AIDS Fund through the sale of exclusive MAC Viva Glam lipsticks. She urges her “little monsters” to help her reach her goal of $250 million for the campaign.”The MAC AIDS Fund has raised $224 million to date. Go out and buy a lipstick for your girlfriend, your boyfriend, your mom or your sister — $26 million to go, little monsters!”

But Gaga has much higher hopes for the campaign as well. In an article for USA Today she talks about sex and more importantly safe, smart sex.

“What I hope to do with this campaign is to not only raise awareness forAIDS andHIV but raise the awareness that it’s OK and wonderful and beautiful to love yourself and be happy and to honor your body and to use a condom or say no,” she said to USA Today.