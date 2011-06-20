Lady Gaga Shows Off Blue Armpits At MuchMusic Awards

When we thought maybe, just maybe Lady Gaga was calming things down a bit after her video release for Edge of Glory, she just had to go and do something to prove us all wrong.

Last night the Mother Monster performed at the MuchMusic Awards in Toronto with a long turquoise blue wig, with armpit hair and pubes to match. Performing the song Hair, she made a point to let her brightly hued pits show, and her decorated nether regions on her costume were something to see as well.

Gaga also tore off her wig at one point during the performance to reveal what could only be a bald cap (we don’t think she shaved her head, but you just never know).

What do you think of the look? And what do you think she’ll do next?