Lady Gaga Looks Shockingly Human on Bazaar’s October Cover

The world is used to being shocked by Lady Gaga. And when the shock value of edible dresses, protruding facial bones and neon armpit hair has worn off, what else is left for her to do? Go au naturale, apparently.

For her Harper’s Bazaar October cover, Gaga looks surprisingly normal – bleached brows aside. The last time she served as the magazine’s cover girl was less than six months ago (!), when she confused us all with giant bumps on her shoulders and cheekbones. Her pink hair wasn’t exactly subtle, either. But for her most recent photos, Gaga appears without any strange synthetics – and with a barely-there makeup look (I kind of feel like this would have made more sense for her “Born This Way” album cover, right?).

We’re intrigued by this new, softer side of Lady Gaga, and we’re sure Bazaar hopes readers will be, too.