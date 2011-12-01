Kirsten Dunst’s Theories on Being a Red Head and More

The lovable girl next door, Kirsten Dunst, dished her beauty secrets to Lucky in the magazine’s January issue. But this movie star had a lot more to talk about than her favorite shade of lipstick. She told Lucky all about her desire for a “strong nose,” losing 5 pounds from spray tanning alone and the haircuts she’s gotten for men in her life. But what we loved most were her theories on being a red head.

“I attract a different kind of boy when my hair’s red. I get more quality men—like a more thoughtful, nerdy dude.” Who knows if this theory on hair color is accurate, but we have to say she sure was candid about all of her beauty experiences. And even though we always think she looks flawless on the red carpet, she seems to disagree.

“It’s such flat lighting! They take away my cheekbones—I just become a moonface. I hate those photos so much. I always look terrible.” That sounds like a bit of an exaggeration to us.

[Bellasugar Australia]