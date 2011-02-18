StyleCaster
Share

Ketchup In Your Hair And Gwen Stefani Topknots

What's hot
StyleCaster

Ketchup In Your Hair And Gwen Stefani Topknots

Rachel Adler
by

115922 12980468362 Ketchup In Your Hair And Gwen Stefani Topknots

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Naya Riveria, the Glee bad girl, shows off one crazy mani from the new Glee polish set – sort of seeing dots over here. (bellasugar)

Blonde hair gone green from chlorine? Try…ketchup!?!?! No, thanks. I’d rather not smell like a tomato for days. (dailymail.co.uk)

You know that model that we saw on every runway at NYFW? Big brows, short hair, sweet as a button? That’s Arizona Muse she’s a mom, and she shared her makeup bag must-haves. (refinery29)

Gwen Stefani closed fashion week (for NY) with her adorable son Kingston, and an enormous top knot. (Glamour/Beauty Blog)

And, to send you off with some wise words from the Twitterverse:

115920 1298046610 Ketchup In Your Hair And Gwen Stefani Topknots
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share