Ketchup In Your Hair And Gwen Stefani Topknots

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Naya Riveria, the Glee bad girl, shows off one crazy mani from the new Glee polish set – sort of seeing dots over here. (bellasugar)

Blonde hair gone green from chlorine? Try…ketchup!?!?! No, thanks. I’d rather not smell like a tomato for days. (dailymail.co.uk)

You know that model that we saw on every runway at NYFW? Big brows, short hair, sweet as a button? That’s Arizona Muse she’s a mom, and she shared her makeup bag must-haves. (refinery29)

Gwen Stefani closed fashion week (for NY) with her adorable son Kingston, and an enormous top knot. (Glamour/Beauty Blog)

